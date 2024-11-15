 />
IPL 2025 auction: Full list of 574 players set to go under the hammer on November 24 and 25

Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas. The auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
The IPL trophy.
The IPL trophy. | Photo Credit: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

The IPL trophy. | Photo Credit: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for IPL

A total of 574 cricketers, including 366 Indians, will be in fray for a maximum of 204 slots available at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction, to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. The final list of shortlisted cricketers was announced by Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, via a media statement on Friday evening.

The list – pruned from 1,500-plus cricketers who had registered themselves for the full auction – features 318 uncapped Indian cricketers, besides 48 capped Indians. As expected, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul have been listed as marquee players, with each of them opting for the highest base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Of the 12 marquee players – divided into two groups of six players each – David Miller (Rs. 1.50 crore), the South African veteran – is the only cricketer who hasn’t opted for the highest base price band. Besides these four, others in the marquee sets are Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone (both England), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Mitchell Starc (Australia) and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal along with pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami (all India).

While Unmukt Chand – who was excluded from USA’s squad for the T20 World Cup – has made the cut in the list, swinger Saurabh Netravalkar, one of stars of the World Cup in June – does not feature in the list.

The IPL franchises have retained 46 cricketers, including 10 overseas cricketers. As a result, a maximum of 134 Indian and 70 overseas slots are up for grabs at the auction. The auction will commence on November 24 at 3.30 p.m. IST.

Here is the complete list of players who will be participating in the IPL auction:

