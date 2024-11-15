Unmukt Chand, who led India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2012, is amongst the three associate players who feature in the IPL 2025 Auction player list announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Chand moved from India to USA in 2021.

Chand has previously been part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians in IPL. He last featured in IPL 2016 for MI.

He is listed as an uncapped wicketkeeper-batter in the auction list.

Apart from Chand, his USA teammate and pacer Ali Khan is also part of the list along with Scotland’s Brandon McMullen, a seam bowling all-rounder.

All three players have listed themselves under the base price of Rs 30 lakh.

The mega auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.