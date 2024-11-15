Alexander Zverev is in the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, needs to wait to see if he will reach the last four at the ATP Finals.
Zverev beat Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.
Zverev won the group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have a win each and Andrey Rublev has none.
Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the final group match later. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.
ALSO READ: Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
So, Zverev will face Fritz in one semifinal and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.
Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.
Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and now leads their career meetings 6-5.
It was a measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in this year’s French Open final.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak put on 100-run stand; IND 230/1 (16)
- PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
- IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
- IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
- ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE