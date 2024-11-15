 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis

Gunneswaran’s biggest win against a top-20 player came in 2019 when he beat the then-18th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during the Indian Wells Masters in the second round.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 17:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Prajnesh Gunneswaran had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in the ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category.
File photo: Prajnesh Gunneswaran had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in the ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Prajnesh Gunneswaran had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in the ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Asian Games bronze medal winner Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Friday announced his retirement from professional tennis.

The 35-year-old Indian, who won singles bronze in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, wrote on his Instagram account, “Hanging up my racquet. Thank you.”

Gunneswaran, who rose to world No.75 in the ATP rankings in 2019, expressed his deep gratitude for being able to compete at the top level for several years.

“As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time. For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” he wrote.

The Chennai-born player, who turned pro in 2010, finished with a singles record of 11–28 and a doubles record of 1-1. His highest doubles ranking was 248 which he attained in 2018.

Gunneswaran also competed in all four Grand Slams, bowing out in the opening round in all instances. The Australian Open was the only Slam in which he competed on multiple occasions -- 2019 and 2020.

ALSO READ | Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence

“Every drop of sweat, every victory, every setback - it’s all woven into the fabric of who I am. Tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the power of dreaming big,” he further wrote in his post.

“It gave me friendships that transcend borders and memories that will last a lifetime. It challenged me to dig deep, to grow, and to be better - not just as a player but as a human being,” he noted.

He had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in the ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category.

He won only a title in the doubles -- Egypt F25, Sharm El Sheikh (ITF Futures Tour) -- in 2018 with his Egyptian partner Issam Haitham Taweel.

Gunneswaran’s biggest win against a top-20 player came in 2019 when he beat the then-18th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during the Indian Wells Masters in the second round.

“To my coaches, teammates, and most of all, my family -- you have been my backbone. To my fans who cheered me on through the highs and lows- I’m deeply grateful. And to the sport that gave me everything - I owe you my heart. Thank you, tennis, for the ride of a lifetime,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai needs 111 to win vs Services; Shami removes Anubhav for Bengal vs MP; Badoni scores hundred in Delhi vs Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen wins rapid tournament with a round to spare
    Team Sportstar
  4. FA investigating treatment of England fans at match with Greece
    Reuters
  5. HIL will be an adventure I remember for life, says Odisha Warriors’ Yibbi Jansen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis
    PTI
  2. Medvedev aims to ‘build a better version’ of himself after ATP Finals loss to Sinner
    Reuters
  3. Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
    AP
  4. Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 for cursing at chair umpire at Shanghai Masters, avoids suspension
    AP
  5. Japan, Slovakia seal place in quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai needs 111 to win vs Services; Shami removes Anubhav for Bengal vs MP; Badoni scores hundred in Delhi vs Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen wins rapid tournament with a round to spare
    Team Sportstar
  4. FA investigating treatment of England fans at match with Greece
    Reuters
  5. HIL will be an adventure I remember for life, says Odisha Warriors’ Yibbi Jansen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment