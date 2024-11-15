It is finally happening.
Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make the first defence of his undisputed title against Stipe Miocic (facing page, below) at UFC 309 in New York on November 17.
The long-awaited fight was first scheduled to headline UFC 295 almost a year ago, but Jones suffered an injury that kept him out of action for the rest of 2023.
Jones made his switch from light heavyweight to heavyweight at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. He put on an impressive show and earned a first-round win to become one of the few fighters to hold titles in multiple divisions.
“I was preparing for Stipe (Miocic) no differently than any other athlete I prepared for. At this point in my career, I’ve fought so many different styles: left-handed fighters, right-handed fighters, strikers, wrestlers. I will say it’s there’s nothing too different about training for Stipe,” said Jones in the pre-fight press conference.
Read our other UFC stories - HERE
On the other hand, the bout is Miocic’s first since he lost the title in March 2021. The Ohio native holds the UFC record for most consecutive heavyweight title defences (three) and most finishes in UFC heavyweight title fights (four).
The 42-year-old will hope to become a three-time heavyweight champion when he enters the octagon later this month.
Meanwhile, the co-main event is set to be a five-round rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.
The bout comes three-and-a-half years after their championship fight in Houston at UFC 262 when Oliveira knocked out Chandler in a come-from-behind effort.
Oliveira went on to defend his belt once but is coming off two losses in his last three fights to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.
UFC 309 fight card - Main card
Streaming/telecast info
More stories from this issue
- + SEE all Stories
Jones vs Miocic LIVE Streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch UFC 309 heavyweight title fight?
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
‘I want to be remembered as a good person, not just a good player’ - Fazel Atrachali
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
A tale of contrasts between East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and the tightrope of football journalism in India
Latest on Sportstar
- Jones vs Miocic LIVE Streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch UFC 309 heavyweight title fight?
- India vs South Africa Live, 4th T20I: IND eyes series win, SA looks to draw level; Live Streaming info
- Snooker player Mark King banned for five years for fixing match and providing inside information
- Portugal vs Poland LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Nations League?
- PKL 2024 Live Score: Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz, Jaipur Pink Panthers clash against Gujarat Giants next
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE