Jones vs Miocic LIVE Streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch UFC 309 heavyweight title fight?

UFC 309: The highly anticipated fight was initially set to headline UFC 295 nearly a year ago, but an injury sidelined Jones for the remainder of 2023.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 18:09 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make the first defence of his undisputed title against Stipe Miocic.
Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make the first defence of his undisputed title against Stipe Miocic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make the first defence of his undisputed title against Stipe Miocic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It is finally happening.

Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make the first defence of his undisputed title against Stipe Miocic (facing page, below) at UFC 309 in New York on November 17.

The long-awaited fight was first scheduled to headline UFC 295 almost a year ago, but Jones suffered an injury that kept him out of action for the rest of 2023.

Jones made his switch from light heavyweight to heavyweight at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. He put on an impressive show and earned a first-round win to become one of the few fighters to hold titles in multiple divisions.

“I was preparing for Stipe (Miocic) no differently than any other athlete I prepared for. At this point in my career, I’ve fought so many different styles: left-handed fighters, right-handed fighters, strikers, wrestlers. I will say it’s there’s nothing too different about training for Stipe,” said Jones in the pre-fight press conference.

Read our other UFC stories - HERE

On the other hand, the bout is Miocic’s first since he lost the title in March 2021. The Ohio native holds the UFC record for most consecutive heavyweight title defences (three) and most finishes in UFC heavyweight title fights (four).

Stipe Miocic in action.
Stipe Miocic in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Stipe Miocic in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 42-year-old will hope to become a three-time heavyweight champion when he enters the octagon later this month.

Meanwhile, the co-main event is set to be a five-round rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The bout comes three-and-a-half years after their championship fight in Houston at UFC 262 when Oliveira knocked out Chandler in a come-from-behind effort.

Oliveira went on to defend his belt once but is coming off two losses in his last three fights to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 309 fight card - Main card
Champ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – Heavyweight title fight
Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira
Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal
Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
James Llontop vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Streaming/telecast info
UFC 309 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) starting at 8:30 AM IST. The fight can also be streamed live on SonyLIV app/website

