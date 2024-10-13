MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Popovic faces familiar foe as Australia aims to continue renaissance in Japan

Popovic led Australia to a 3-1 win over China on Thursday in his first game since replacing Graham Arnold, reinvigorating the team’s hopes of an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 15:30 IST , HONG KONG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s coach Tony Popovic gestures during the World Cup 2026 Group C qualifying match against China.
Australia’s coach Tony Popovic gestures during the World Cup 2026 Group C qualifying match against China.
infoIcon

Australia’s coach Tony Popovic gestures during the World Cup 2026 Group C qualifying match against China.

Australia coach Tony Popovic will look to continue the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying renaissance against a familiar foe on Tuesday as he takes his team to Saitama Stadium to face ex-teammate Hajime Moriyasu and his rampant Japan team.

Popovic led Australia to a 3-1 win over China on Thursday in his first game since replacing Graham Arnold, reinvigorating the team’s hopes of an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup.

Australia picked up one point from its opening two matches but victory over the Chinese has moved it up to second in Group C as the Japanese defeated Saudi Arabia and Bahrain was held to a 2-2 draw by Indonesia.

The Samurai Blue lead the standings by five points having won all three of their games so far, scoring 14 times without conceding to go into the clash as favourites with the Australians having never won in Japan.

Despite the odds being heavily in the home side’s favour, the journey will hold few concerns for Popovic, who spent four years playing alongside Moriyasu at J-League outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table

“I know the coach very well, he was my captain when I played in Japan, a wonderful person that’s been there several years now,” the former defender said.

“You can see the evolution of Japanese football and how he’s changed, bringing players in and out, how they’ve improved their style of play.

“Obviously, it’s a big challenge but also a big opportunity as well to win in Japan.”

While Japan and Australia meet in their top-of-the-table encounter, Saudi Arabia hosts Bahrain in Jeddah aiming to bounce back from their loss to the Japanese and Indonesia travel to face pointless China looking to pick up a win after three draws.

South Korea will entertain Iraq in a first-against-second clash in Group B with doubts over forward Hwang Hee-chan, who limped off during his side’s 2-0 win over Jordan on Thursday.

Already missing Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Hong Myung-bo’s team will take on an Iraq side that defeated Palestine 1-0 on Thursday and which, like the Koreans, has seven points from three games.

Third-placed Jordan will face Oman while Kuwait takes on the Palestinians.

Group A leader Uzbekistan will host the United Arab Emirates looking to return to winning ways after drawing 0-0 with Iran, which takes on Qatar in Dubai. Kyrgyzstan faces North Korea in the group’s other game.

The first two finishers in each group qualify automatically for the World Cup with the third and fourth-placed finishers advancing to another round of preliminaries.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tony Popovic /

Australia /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 5/0 (1 over)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 13: Sharma misses cut in France
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Amit Rohidas joins Tamil Nadu Dragons for 48 lakhs; Harmanpreet, Hardik up next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Baroda sets Mumbai 262-run target; TN vs SAU, MP vs KAR matches stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Popovic faces familiar foe as Australia aims to continue renaissance in Japan
    Reuters
  2. Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Iniesta announces retirement at 40
    AP
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14, India performance tracker LIVE: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, men’s relay team set a personal best
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian, Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 5/0 (1 over)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 13: Sharma misses cut in France
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Amit Rohidas joins Tamil Nadu Dragons for 48 lakhs; Harmanpreet, Hardik up next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Baroda sets Mumbai 262-run target; TN vs SAU, MP vs KAR matches stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment