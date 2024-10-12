Farukh scores crucial equaliser as India plays out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in international friendly

India played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

Keeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved a penalty-kick in the 11th minute however, gave away an easy goal in the 38th minute to Hoang Duc Nguyen.

India did well in the second-half to get back on level terms as Farukh Choudhary scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute.

More to follow.