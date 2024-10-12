Farukh scores crucial equaliser as India plays out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in international friendly

India played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.
Keeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved a penalty-kick in the 11th minute however, gave away an easy goal in the 38th minute to Hoang Duc Nguyen.
India did well in the second-half to get back on level terms as Farukh Choudhary scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Juyal’s unbeaten 90 helps Uttar Pradesh close in against Bengal after Dayal four-fer on Day 2
- IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: India aims whitewash vs Bangladesh; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
- Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-1 IND; Farukh equalises for Blue Tigers after Gurpreet saves penalty
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Plimmer hits half-century as New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets
- Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: SA-W hope to solidify semifinal hopes against BAN-W
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE