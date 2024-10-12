- October 12, 2024 14:54What happened in the last Vietnam vs India clash?
- October 12, 2024 14:47Predicted XIs
India (4-3-3): Gurpreet (GK); Rai, Bheke, Singh, Bose; Apuia, Singh, Chhangte; Hnamte, Colaco, Singh
Vietnam (3-4-3): V. Dang (GK); T. Nguyen, N. Que, T. Nguyen; T. Phan, H. Nguyen, V. Vu, H. Do; T. Dinh, V. Nguyen, H. Nguyen
- October 12, 2024 14:37Head-to-head record
India: 1
Vietnam: 2
Draws: 0
- October 12, 2024 14:13Where to watch the LIVE stream of Vietnam vs India match?
The LIVE stream of the Vietnam vs India match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on Fancode app and website and on VFF’s YouTube channel too.. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.
- October 12, 2024 14:13Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Vietnam vs India match?
The LIVE telecast of the Vietnam vs India international friendly match will be not be available for telecast in India. You can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.
- October 12, 2024 14:09When will the Vietnam vs India match kickoff?
The international friendly fixture between Vietnam and India will kickoff at 4:30pm IST on Saturday at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam.
- October 12, 2024 14:06Preview
This will be India’s first test after its winless run in the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup, where Blue Tigers lost the final against Syria.
Indian head coach Manolo Marquez will hope to secure his first victory as he leads India, ranked 126th, against the 116th-ranked nation, making it a challenging battle for the Blue Tigers.
- October 12, 2024 14:06Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the international friendly between Vietnam and India at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.
