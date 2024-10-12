MagazineBuy Print

Live

Vietnam vs India LIVE Updates, International Friendly: Predicted XI, head-to-head record, live-streaming info of VIE v IND

VIE vs IND: Catch all the live coverage from the international friendly between Vietnam and India at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 15:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian players during a training session ahead of the international friendly against Vietnam.
Indian players during a training session ahead of the international friendly against Vietnam.
Indian players during a training session ahead of the international friendly against Vietnam.

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the international friendly between Vietnam and India at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

  • October 12, 2024 14:54
    What happened in the last Vietnam vs India clash?

    Vietnam vs India: Head-to-head record, predicted XI, what happened in the last VIE v IND clash?

    The Indian senior men’s team will face hosts Vietnam in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 16:30 IST.

  • October 12, 2024 14:47
    Predicted XIs

    India (4-3-3): Gurpreet (GK); Rai, Bheke, Singh, Bose; Apuia, Singh, Chhangte; Hnamte, Colaco, Singh

    Vietnam (3-4-3): V. Dang (GK); T. Nguyen, N. Que, T. Nguyen; T. Phan, H. Nguyen, V. Vu, H. Do; T. Dinh, V. Nguyen, H. Nguyen

  • October 12, 2024 14:37
    Head-to-head record

    India: 1 

    Vietnam: 2

    Draws: 0 

  • October 12, 2024 14:20
    Live-streaming info

    India vs Vietman LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming info for India’s clash against Vietnam in the International friendly on Saturday.

  • October 12, 2024 14:13
    Where to watch the LIVE stream of Vietnam vs India match?

    The LIVE stream of the Vietnam vs India match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on Fancode app and website and on VFF’s YouTube channel too.. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

  • October 12, 2024 14:13
    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Vietnam vs India match?

    The LIVE telecast of the Vietnam vs India international friendly match will be not be available for telecast in India. You can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

  • October 12, 2024 14:09
    When will the Vietnam vs India match kickoff?

    The international friendly fixture between Vietnam and India will kickoff at 4:30pm IST on Saturday at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam.

  • October 12, 2024 14:06
    Preview

    This will be India’s first test after its winless run in the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup, where Blue Tigers lost the final against Syria.

    Indian head coach Manolo Marquez will hope to secure his first victory as he leads India, ranked 126th, against the 116th-ranked nation, making it a challenging battle for the Blue Tigers.

    Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach

    The Indian senior men’s team will face hosts Vietnam in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 16:30 IST.

  • October 12, 2024 14:06
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the international friendly between Vietnam and India at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday. 

India /

Vietnam /

Manolo Marquez

