Vietnam vs India: Head-to-head record, predicted XI, what happened in the last VIE v IND clash?

The Blue Tigers has played against the Golden Star Warriors only four times since 1976.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 11:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte (l) celebrates scoring their first goal with Brandon Fernandes.
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte (l) celebrates scoring their first goal with Brandon Fernandes. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte (l) celebrates scoring their first goal with Brandon Fernandes. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian senior men’s team will face hosts Vietnam in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 16:30 IST.

India and Vietnam share a long history in football. The Indian football team played regularly against the erstwhile South Vietnam side multiple times between the 1950s and 1970s in Merdeka Cups and Asian Games, but has hardly played against Vietnam since the South East Asian country’s unification in 1976.

Head-to-head record

India has played Vietnam four times since 1976.

Games played : 3

India: 1

Vietnam: 2

Draws: 0

ALSO READ | Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach against Vietnam

Vietnam currently lead the head-to-head against India 2-1 from three matches. All three games were international friendlies.

In the first match in 2004, Vietnam defeated India 2-1 win in the LG Cup in Ho Chi Minh City, while in 2010, former captain Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick as the Blue Tigers won 3-1 in Pune.

What happened in the last Vietnam vs India clash?

In the last encounter between the Blue Tigers and the Golden Star Warriors took place in 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City when Vietnam won 3-0 against Igor Stimac-coached India.

Predicted XI

India (4-3-3): Gurpreet (GK); Rai, Bheke, Singh, Bose; Apuia, Singh, Chhangte; Hnamte, Colaco, Singh

Vietnam (3-4-3): V. Dang (GK); T. Nguyen, N. Que, T. Nguyen; T. Phan, H. Nguyen, V. Vu, H. Do; T. Dinh, V. Nguyen, H. Nguyen

