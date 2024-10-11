India vs Vietman LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?

India takes on Vietnam in an international friendly at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

India will face Vietnam on October 12 after Lebanon withdrew from the tri-nation-friendly tournament. As per the original schedule, India was supposed to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12.

This match comes after India lost the Intercontinental Cup 2024 final against Syria on September 9. This was also the first assignment of new Indian head coach Manolo Marquez.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad are not part of the squad as is East Bengal FC’s Nandhakumar Sekar.

“There are still some players who are performing well but they are not here. We’re still in the beginning of the season. I don’t want to talk much about the ones who are not here. If you speak with 20 people, all of them will give you a different list. We called these players because we think they are the best to play against Vietnam,” Márquez said, in a statement released by AIFF.

When will the Vietnam vs India match kickoff?

The international friendly fixture between host India and Vietnam will kickoff at 4:30pm IST on Saturday at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Vietnam vs India match?

The LIVE telecast of the Vietnam vs India international friendly match will be not be available for telecast in India. You can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Vietnam vs India match?

The LIVE stream of the Vietnam vs India match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on Fancode app and website and on VFF’s YouTube channel too.. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.