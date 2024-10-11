MagazineBuy Print

India vs Vietman LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming info for India’s clash against Vietnam in the International friendly on Saturday.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 19:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Heading into the clash, the Blue Tigers need to grab three points against Syria after playing out a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening fixture.
Heading into the clash, the Blue Tigers need to grab three points against Syria after playing out a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening fixture. | Photo Credit: Shibu P/AIFF
infoIcon

Heading into the clash, the Blue Tigers need to grab three points against Syria after playing out a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening fixture. | Photo Credit: Shibu P/AIFF

India takes on Vietnam in an international friendly at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

India will face Vietnam on October 12 after Lebanon withdrew from the tri-nation-friendly tournament. As per the original schedule, India was supposed to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12.

This match comes after India lost the Intercontinental Cup 2024 final against Syria on September 9. This was also the first assignment of new Indian head coach Manolo Marquez.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad are not part of the squad as is East Bengal FC’s Nandhakumar Sekar.

“There are still some players who are performing well but they are not here. We’re still in the beginning of the season. I don’t want to talk much about the ones who are not here. If you speak with 20 people, all of them will give you a different list. We called these players because we think they are the best to play against Vietnam,” Márquez said, in a statement released by AIFF.

Read the full preview here

When will the Vietnam vs India match kickoff?

The international friendly fixture between host India and Vietnam will kickoff at 4:30pm IST on Saturday at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Vietnam vs India match?

The LIVE telecast of the Vietnam vs India international friendly match will be not be available for telecast in India. You can stay tuned to the  Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Vietnam vs India match?

The LIVE stream of the Vietnam vs India match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on Fancode app and website and on VFF’s YouTube channel too.. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the  Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

India’s 23-member squad for the Vietnam friendly:
Goalkeepers:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders:
Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders:
Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards:
Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

