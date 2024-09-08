Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers hunt for first silverware under Manolo Marquez as they face against Syria in finale

India has its first chance of lifting silverware under new head coach Manolo Marquez as it takes on Syria in its final match of Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, here on Monday.

Heading into the clash, the Blue Tigers need to grab three points against Syria after playing out a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening fixture.

On the other hand, Syria tops the standings with three points after beating Mauritius 2-0. A draw will suffice against India to win the tournament, which would also be its first prize under new coach Jose Lana.

“It is a friendly game, but the team who wins will win the trophy. It is going to be a tough game, but let’s see what happens,” Marquez said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Marquez, however, prioritised good football over silverware, saying, “I don’t want to win it 1-0, scoring with the hand. At this moment, I want the team to understand our ideas and play better because finally, it’s not about winning or losing. You need to arrive at a style of play, and that’s what we are focusing on.”

The Spaniard, who described his managerial debut with India as a “boring game”, cited lack of preparation time as the reason for India’s dull performance against Mauritius, confirming he will change the lineup against Syria.

He confirmed that Subhasish Bose will play left-back instead of Jay Gupta against Syria. Anwar Ali can replace Chinglensana Singh and partner Rahul Bheke at the heart of the defence, with Nikhil Poojary completing the backline.

The Indian men’s football team during training before their Intercontinental Cup clash against Syria in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Considering Syria’s attacking threat, it is unlikely that Marquez would break the solid midfield pivot of Lalengmawia (Apuia) Ralte and Jeakson Singh. Sahal Abdul Samad is a good shout to occupy the role of the advanced midfielder, replacing Anirudh Thapa.

With the current squad, India’s best option for its forward line is a front three of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, with the same trio starting against Mauritius.

Marquez also has young Kiyan Nassiri at his disposal in the forward line, who is raring to make his national debut and may feature from the bench.

Marquez, however, said that the players were still not ready to give their best physically, considering they are still in pre-season.

Syria, on the other hand, has players who have already started their full-fledged season with club football, which could be an advantage, Marquez quipped.

“When you are in the pre-season, you are not in your best moment physically. In fact, some players finished the first game very tired. And this is normal. One good thing is that all 25 players are available for tomorrow,” he said.

Syrian coach Lana also confirmed that he would shuffle his pack against India, though he remained tight-lipped when asked about his potential changes.

The Syria men’s football team during training before their Intercontinental Cup clash against Syria in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Against Mauritius, captain Mahmoud Al Mawas was Syria’s biggest driving force in attack and should be an automatic choice in its forward line along with Pablo Sabbag.

Centre-back Thaer Krouma, who plays for Mumbai City FC, came off the bench to get some minutes against Mauritius and could feature at the heart of the Eagles’ backline, considering his familiarity with the playing styles of some of his Indian colleagues.

“I like the way they [India] play with this coach. They try to move the ball fast. They know how to play when they don’t have the ball...I think it will be a difficult match for us. Our objective for tomorrow is to be better than our previous match,” Lana said.