ISL 2024-25: Hope to see more youngsters from Mohun Bagan play for India, says Subhasish Bose

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose said that the Indian Super League has helped many youngsters hone their talent in the Indian football ecosystem and it continues to do so now.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: ISL Media

India international Subhasish Bose hopes to see a youngster from Mohun Bagan Super Giant donning the national team jersey after doing well in club colours, the defender said on Tuesday in the league’s promotional video called Gorber Notun Porbo.

“There are many youngsters in our team like Dippendu (Biswas) and others who have the talent to make the jump to the first team. We had Kiyan Nassiri earlier who I believe would do good if he gets more game time. It would be great for the national team if more youngsters do well and get to wear the India jersey and push us forward,” Subhasish said.

“I would love to see a youngster represent India after doing well at Mohun Bagan. It would help the club and the national team.”

Gorber Notun Porbo in Bengali translates to ‘a new episode for pride’. Along with the defender from Bengal, the video also featured East Bengal skipper and Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva.

“It’s (Kolkata Derby) one of the most important games in Asia. We have Mohammedan SC who are a very good team as they have won the I-League last season. For sure they don’t want to be behind us’ they’d like to take the fight against us in every game,” Silva said.

Mohammedan SC defender Samad Ali Mallick, also present in the video, vows to play good football. “Indian Super League is doing really well since the inception and we all want to try and do better.”

