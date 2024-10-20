PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history during the match against Gujarat giants on Sunday.
Pardeep is also the most successful player in the league, having won three titles with Patna Pirates.
More to follow...
