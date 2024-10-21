Be it with an old ball in hand or while gripping the willow, theirs has been a solid partnership over the last three seasons for Mumbai. Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani – the all-rounder duo – have been instrumental in Mumbai making it to the Ranji Trophy final twice in the last three seasons, including the triumphant last season.

For the next three rounds, however, the trusted combination will be broken since Kotian – the right-hander – will leave for Australia along with the India A squad. Shams Mulani, the senior of the two, admitted that he will miss Kotian, the batter, more than the bowler.

“We have been bowling together and doing well together but with the replacements we have, I am sure Himanshu (Singh) and I can also deliver in tandem,” Mulani said after Mumbai completed a nine-wicket win against Maharashtra. “All the best to Tanush, it’s a huge opportunity to represent India A. I will not miss him that much (with the ball) but definitely will miss him as a batter.”

Mulani stated that getting the win was crucial – personally for him and the group – after a disappointing loss against Baroda last week. “We reflected pretty hard on the loss. We went through the video footage extensively. Some people took responsibility for the loss. It is very nice for our side when the seniors club in and the others raise hands and take responsibility. It feels nice with the way we bounced back on the first morning here that set the game up for us,” said Mulani.