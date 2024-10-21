MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins

Zeidler, who had never previously coached in the Bundesliga, had a tough task from the start with a team which only survived in the Bundesliga last season in a penalty shootout in last season’s relegation-promotion playoff.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 17:42 IST , BOCHUM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bochum’s head coach Peter Zeidler reacts during the German Bundesliga match.
Bochum’s head coach Peter Zeidler reacts during the German Bundesliga match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bochum’s head coach Peter Zeidler reacts during the German Bundesliga match. | Photo Credit: AP

Last-place Bundesliga club Bochum has fired coach Peter Zeidler after he failed to win any of his first eight games in charge.

Bochum said late Sunday it was releasing Zeidler and sporting director Marc Lettau from their roles because “conviction is lacking” that the team could avoid relegation from the German top division under its management.

Zeidler, who was hired in June, lost six of the seven Bundesliga games during his tenure and his last game was a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday. Zeidler’s only point came in a 2-2 draw with Holstein Kiel, the only other winless team in the league. Bochum also lost to second-division Jahn Regensburg in the German Cup.

ALSO READ | Becky and over 100 women’s footballers protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco

Zeidler, who had never previously coached in the Bundesliga, had a tough task from the start with a team which only survived in the Bundesliga last season in a penalty shootout in last season’s relegation-promotion playoff.

Bochum has yet to name a replacement for Zeidler. Whoever takes over is likely to have a tricky start as Bochum faces Bayern Munich on Sunday before games against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bochum /

Bundesliga /

Hoffenheim /

Bayern Munich /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat pips Andhra by one wicket; Mumbai beats Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian gets fired after nightmarish start to league season
    AP
  4. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Becky and over 100 women’s footballers protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface involved in car crash
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Florian Wirtz returns to help Bayer Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Dortmund’s Guirassy snatches late winner with header in 2-1 victory over St Pauli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat pips Andhra by one wicket; Mumbai beats Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian gets fired after nightmarish start to league season
    AP
  4. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Becky and over 100 women’s footballers protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment