MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface involved in car crash

Boniface, who scored a 72nd-minute winner in Saturday’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt, on Sunday shared pictures and video of a smashed car in since-deleted posts on Instagram

Published : Oct 20, 2024 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface was involved in a car crash on Sunday, a day after the club’s 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boniface, who scored a 72nd-minute winner in Saturday’s match, on Sunday shared pictures and video of a smashed car in since-deleted posts on Instagram, as well as what appeared to be a picture of his hand covered in blood.

A club source said Boniface was doing well after incident.

German tabloid Bild reported that the Nigeria international was a passenger in the car en route to Frankfurt airport and suffered minor hand injuries before being taken to hospital.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Boniface wrote “God is the greatest”.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0

The Hessen state police website said the accident occurred on Sunday morning.

“A 28-year-old was driving a Mercedes in the middle of three lanes in the direction of Frankfurt when, according to his own account, he lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue and collided sideways with a truck that was driving in the right lane next to the Mercedes,” the report added.

The 23-year-old Boniface has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions this season.

German champion Leverkusen, who is fourth in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points from seven games, faces French side Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Victor Boniface /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 16-19 Bengaluru Bulls at halftime; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengal Warriorz 39-34
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Despite Yash Dhull’s century, Delhi remains cornered by Tamil Nadu on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-2 KBFC; Match pauses due to crowd trouble; Peprah, Jimenez give Tuskers lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Wolvaardt, Brits open for SA-W in 159-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface involved in car crash
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Florian Wirtz returns to help Bayer Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund’s Guirassy snatches late winner with header in 2-1 victory over St Pauli
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern bosses pleased with Kompany’s style but top spot in danger
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 16-19 Bengaluru Bulls at halftime; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengal Warriorz 39-34
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Despite Yash Dhull’s century, Delhi remains cornered by Tamil Nadu on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-2 KBFC; Match pauses due to crowd trouble; Peprah, Jimenez give Tuskers lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Wolvaardt, Brits open for SA-W in 159-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment