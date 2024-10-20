South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: De Klerk dismisses Devine; NZ 84/3 (13)

Key Updates
- October 20, 2024 20:3114th over
Luus continues. Drifting down the pads, Halliday takes a couple of steps forward and hits it square for a quick double
- October 20, 2024 20:27NZ 84/3 in 13 overs
Mlaba replaces De Klerk. Short and wide outside off, Halliday smacks it in the point region for a double. High in the air and safe! Slightly outside off yet again and quicker through the air, Halliday skies it towards the midwicket region but there’s no one there
- October 20, 2024 20:24NZ 79/3 in 12 overs
Luus into the attack, replaces Tryon. A couple of singles off as many deliveries. Angled into Halliday, she reverse scoops it but doesn’t get the connection, settles for a double
- October 20, 2024 20:18NZ 74/3 in 11 overs - De Klerk strikes
De Klerk is into the attack, replaces Kapp. Short and pitched towards middle and leg, Devine tries to punch it off backfoot but misses, ball hits the pads. Huge shout from the bowler for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Replays shows three reds and Devine has to walk back! Brooke Halliday is the next batter in. Her 9-ball 18-run cameo came in handy in the semifinal against the Windies and NZ will hope she will play with the same intent but for longer this time
Devine lbw b de Klerk 6 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60
- October 20, 2024 20:11NZ 70/2 in 10 overs
Tryon continues to bowl on the legside, Devine goes on one knee and hits it fine for a couple of runs. Eight runs came off the over
- October 20, 2024 20:07NZ 62/2 in 9 overs
Kapp back into the attack, replaces Tryon. Three singles off the first four balls. Short and angled in towards Devine, it takes a deflection off her thigh pads and goes past the keeper but it’s just a single. Wide down the leg side next. Short, slow and kept low, Kerr advances down the track and misses, dot.
- October 20, 2024 20:01BNZ 57/2 in 8 overs - Mlaba removes Bates
Mlaba continues to bowl on the pads, Bates moves towards the line of the ball and lofts it towards deep midwicket for a single. Wide down the leg side this time as Kerr tries a sweep and misses. MBLABA STRIKES! Short and towards the leg stump, Bates moves across and tries tries to scoop but misses and the ball rattles the stumps! Skipper Sophie Devine is the next batter in. Consecutive wides down the leg side and Devine sneaks a single off the latest one.
Bates b Mlaba 32 (31b 3x4 0x6) SR: 103.22
- October 20, 2024 19:57NZ 50/1 in 7 overs
Tryon continues. Slightly short and wide, Bates hits it towards midwicket, dot. Towards the pads this time, Bates reverse sweeps but has to settle for a single. Bates gets a quick single in the final ball of the over and that’s 50 up for NZ
- October 20, 2024 19:534NZ 43/1 in 6 overs
Mlaba into the attack, replaces Khaka and will bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. Pitched outside off and spun away from Bates, she attempts sweeps and misses, dot. Down the leg side, Bates gives herself room and smashes it on the onside for a FOUR! Dot to finish the over
- October 20, 2024 19:50NZ 36/1 in 5 overs
Chole Tryon is into the attack, replaces Kapp. Single off the first ball. Tight over thus far, just the single from the first four deliveries. Full and straight, Bates sweeps it for a single off the last ball
- October 20, 2024 19:46NZ 34/1 in 4 overs
Khaka continues. On the pads, swinging in, Kerr flicks it fine for a double. Similar line but shorter this time, Bates comes down the track but is cramped for room, flicks, double again. Bates comes down the track again and smashes FOUR towards long off, fine way to end the over
- October 20, 2024 19:42NZ 24/1 in 3 overs
Kapp continues. Three dots on the bounce. Kept low, wide outside off, Bates cuts it for a couple of runs. On the fifth stump line, Kerr advances down the track, lofts and it has barely enough power to clear the infield as they pick up a single. No-ball called as Kapp had overstepped! Straight and slow, Kerr tries to go across the line but misses
- October 20, 2024 19:36CNZ 20/1 in 2 overs - Plimmer departs
Ayabonga Khaka is in to bowl the second. Shortish and nipping in towards Bates, she goes down the track and smashes it for a FOUR due to a Brits misfield in the deep! HIGH IN THE AIR AND GONEE! PLIMMER HAS TO WALK BACK! She goes down the ground, lofts, it goes high but doesn’t travel the distance as Luus takes a comfortable catch! Amelia Kerr is in at three. Short and angling in towards the body, Kerr despatches it for a FOUR via a pull
Georgia Plimmer c Luus b Khaka 9 (7b 2x4 0x6) SR: 128.57
- October 20, 2024 19:304NZ 9/0 in 1 over
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer will open the innings for New Zealand while Marizanne Kapp will bowl the first over
Outside off and hint of swing right away, Bates hits it towards deep backward point for a single. Short and wide, Plimmer comes down the track and clears midwicket for a FOUR! Short again but straight this time, Plimmer pulls it towards the boundary ropes, FOUR!
- October 20, 2024 19:07SA-W vs NZ-W FANTASY TEAM PICKS
Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suzie Bates
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (C), Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Eden Carson (VC), Rosemary Mair
Team Composition: SA-W 5:6 NZ-W; Credits left: 10.5
- October 20, 2024 19:06Playing 11s
New Zealand Women
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
South Africa Women
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
- October 20, 2024 19:03Toss update
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Laura Wolvaardt says they’re going with the same 11. New Zealand is unchanged as well
- October 20, 2024 18:56Minutes away from the toss
- October 20, 2024 18:24Head-to-head
Matches: 16
New Zealand: 11
South Africa: 4
No result: 1
Last result: South Africa won by 11 runs (OCT 15, 2023)
Recent results: South Africa - 2 | New Zealand - 2 | NR - 1
- October 20, 2024 18:14PREDICTED XI
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
- October 20, 2024 18:09NZ ends 36-year drought
IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets to take 1-0 series lead
The romanticism of an era-defining come-from-behind win inspired by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking brilliance soon dissipated as New Zealand had the final say and registered its first Test win on Indian soil in 36 years.
- October 20, 2024 17:48PREVIEW
South Africa will take on New Zealand in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner. Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.
Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal...
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: South Africa, New Zealand lock horns in ultimate showdown to become new champion
For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner when South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.
- October 20, 2024 17:23SQUADS
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
- October 20, 2024 17:13Streaming/telecast information
The South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website
