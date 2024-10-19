Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: South Africa, New Zealand lock horns in ultimate showdown to become new champion

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner when South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal.

South Africa’s strength has been its batting. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits – who top the scoring charts of the tournament – have been in fine form with key contributions from Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp and Annerie Derksen so far.

The bowlers have topped that with Nonkululeko Mlaba and Kapp providing economical and wicket-taking performances game after game.

New Zealand will bank on its bowling line-up once more, with Amelia Kerr – the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – at the helm. Keeping an explosive batting arsenal like that of the Windies quiet would have been a big boost for the side. Eden Carson is a giggly character but has shown no mercy with the ball, keeping her economy rate low and picking up seven wickets so far.

Dubai, however, promises to be about the batters. Conditions have helped spin and seam bowlers but the surfaces have proven easier for shot making and thus, seen the bigger totals of the tournament. Out of the 11 games played at the venue so far, chasing teams have won seven games which might weigh in when teams decide what to do if the coin favours them on Sunday.

Dubai has been infamous for dropped catches with the ‘Ring of Fire’ circular lighting system challenging the best of fielders in the women’s game. The White Ferns and the Proteas are clean fielding sides but have seen a catch or two fall through their hands here in the Middle East.

With history on the line and plenty to play for, the team that errs least will triumph.