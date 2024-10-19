ISL 2024-25: What happened the last time East Bengal faced Mohun Bagan?

East Bengal will look for its first points of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season when it takes on arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The last time the two sides met in the ISL was on March 10, 2024, when MBSG beat EBFC 3-1.

EBFC regretted captain Celiton Silva’s inability to place the ball right from the spot in the 14th minute as Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith judged it right to keep it waiting for the break.

MBSG turned things around on its side from this point and doubled its resolve to find the lead in the 27th minute when Jason Cummings tapped home a rebound following a Dimitri Petratos effort that was blocked by goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

MBSG maintained the intensity of the attacks and doubled the lead in the 37th minute when Petratos set up Liston Colaco with a nice pass for the latter to slot home.

Much like the first goal, the second goal striker saw Petratos’ first attempt coming off the post. He gathered himself quickly to receive the rebound and set up an unmarked Liston to just place the ball home.

MBSG made it 3-0 from an injury-time penalty that was converted by Petratos after Liston was brought down inside the box by Nandhakumar Sekar. This virtually sealed the match in favour of MBSG even though EBFC made a valiant effort after the break and pulled one back through Saul Crespo, who scored a world-class goal in the 53rd minute. The Spaniard showed nice control as he chested down a cross from Cleiton and shot home to bring up a fine goal.

Ahead of the clash on Saturday, East Bengal is last in the points table with zero points from four games while Mohun Bagan is fourth with seven points from as many games.