A 10-man Bengaluru FC pipped Punjab FC 1-0, thanks to Naorem Roshan Singh’s 43-minute goal, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.
The result was BFC’s fifth consecutive clean sheet and helped Gerard Zaragoza’s men retain the top spot in the ISL table with 13 points from five games.
The host went a player down in the 58th minute after defender Chinglensana Singh was given his marching orders. But Sunil Chhetri & Co. held on to notch up their fourth successive win at home.
ALSO READ | ISL: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum in Kolkata against depleted East Bengal
The winner came courtesy of Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s cross from inside the 18-yard area which deflected onto the path of Roshan. The left-back, with a clear view of the goal, bulged the net with a thunderous left-footed drive.
Punjab’s best chance was in the 74th minute when Asmir Suljic’s whipped ball fell to Mushaga Bakenga after a faulty clearance by the BFC defence. But the Norwegian ended up hitting the crossbar.
Latest on Sportstar
- WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Kerr dismisses Alleyne; West Indies 64/5 (14)
- Three Indians selected to experience Theatre of Dreams in presence of Man United Legend Gary Neville
- ISL 2024-25: Roshan scores to help ten-man Bengaluru beat Punjab FC 1-0
- Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Ashu Malik’s Super 10 helps Delhi beat U Mumbai 36-28; Pawan Sehrawat shines in Telugu 37-29 win vs Bengaluru
- Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag dismisses sacking speculation as fairytales and noise
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE