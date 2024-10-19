Ishan Kishan set for comeback with India A’s Australia tour

Ishan Kishan, dropped from the BCCI central contracts earlier this year amid concerns that he was prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, is set to make his return to the India A team. Currently leading Jharkhand in his domestic comeback, Kishan will feature in two four-day matches against Australia A and an intra-squad game with the senior national team.

The two ‘Tests’ against Australia A are scheduled from October 31 to November 3 in McKay and from November 7 to 10 at the MCG. While the BCCI has yet to confirm the squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to captain the side. Abhimanyu, who has been in outstanding form with four centuries in his last four First-Class matches, may also be called up as a backup opener for the senior team. Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Bengal will have two representatives in the India A squad: seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abishek Porel.