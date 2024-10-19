MagazineBuy Print

Ishan Kishan set for comeback with India A’s Australia tour

Kishan, who is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day ‘Tests’ against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 09:01 IST ,  NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ishan Kishan was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year.
Ishan Kishan was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Ishan Kishan was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Ishan Kishan, dropped from the BCCI central contracts earlier this year amid concerns that he was prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, is set to make his return to the India A team. Currently leading Jharkhand in his domestic comeback, Kishan will feature in two four-day matches against Australia A and an intra-squad game with the senior national team.

The two ‘Tests’ against Australia A are scheduled from October 31 to November 3 in McKay and from November 7 to 10 at the MCG. While the BCCI has yet to confirm the squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to captain the side. Abhimanyu, who has been in outstanding form with four centuries in his last four First-Class matches, may also be called up as a backup opener for the senior team. Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Bengal will have two representatives in the India A squad: seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abishek Porel.

Likely India A squad for tour of Australia
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.

