IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the second Test against India as he continues to recover from a groin strain.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injury sustained during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets in Bengaluru. The second match will take place in Pune on Thursday.

Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead mentioned that while Williamson is making progress, he is not yet ready to return.

“We’re monitoring Kane and he’s tracking in the right direction, but isn’t yet 100% fit,” Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

“We’re hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

“We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach.”

The third and final Test will take place in Mumbai from November 1.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young