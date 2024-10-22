MagazineBuy Print

Rublev advances on Swiss Indoors debut, eyes ATP Finals 

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev won on his Swiss Indoors debut on Monday and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive ATP Finals next month.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 08:17 IST , BASEL, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
Andrey Rublev in action. (File Photo)
Andrey Rublev in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Andrey Rublev in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev won on his Swiss Indoors debut on Monday and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive ATP Finals next month.

No. 7-ranked Rublev accounted for Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-3, 6-2.

He is eighth in the race for the top-eight Finals, trying to stay ahead of ninth-placed Alex de Minaur, who is playing in Vienna.

READ | Zverev sympathizes after routing local wild card Schwaerzler in Vienna

Fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert fired 13 aces while battling past Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Humbert’s second-round opponent will be lucky loser David Goffin, who had his own struggles to put down Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Seventh-seeded Arthur Fils also had trouble with German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3 only after saving two set points in the first set and coming from a break down in the second.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
