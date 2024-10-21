MagazineBuy Print

John Curry, who led Wimbledon through a period of expansion, dies at 86

Curry served as the chairman of the All England Club between 1989-99 and oversaw the enactment of a long-term expansion plan that included the opening of the new No. 1 Court in 1997.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 22:47 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representational image: The All England Club said Curry died on Saturday.
Representational image: The All England Club said Curry died on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representational image: The All England Club said Curry died on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

John Curry, a former chairman of the All England Club who led the Wimbledon tennis tournament through a period of expansion in the 1990s, has died. He was 86.

The All England Club said Curry died on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

“John Curry will be remembered as a chairman who, in the best traditions of Wimbledon, took the club forward whilst maintaining everything that is special about the club and The Championships,” the All England Club wrote on its website.

Curry served as club chairman between 1989-99 and oversaw the enactment of a long-term expansion plan that included the opening of the new No. 1 Court in 1997 and which the club said “consolidated Wimbledon’s position as the world’s premier tennis tournament.”

ALSO READ | Sabalenka returns to top spot in WTA rankings after leapfrogging Swiatek

He also made the decision to ban non-royal children from the Royal Box on Centre Court, which reportedly upset the Duchess of Kent, whose husband was the long-time president of the All England Club.

Debbie Jevans, the current chair, said Curry “assuredly and astutely stewarded the All England Club and The Championships through a period of significant progress and success.”

Curry is survived by his wife, Anne, three sons and a daughter, the All England Club said.

Related Topics

All England Club /

Wimbledon

