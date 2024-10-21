Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA

India will host four ATP Challenger Tour events next year, starting from Chennai on February 3, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Monday.

After Chennai, the next three tournaments will be held in Bengaluru (February 10-16), Pune (February 17-23) and Delhi (February 24 - March 2), the federation confirmed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mark your calendars! 🗓️🎾🇮🇳



We are thrilled to announce four ATP Challenger tournaments happening in February 2025. Get ready for an action-packed month of top-tier tennis in India! Stay tuned for more details and updates. #ATPChallenger#TennisInIndia#AITATennispic.twitter.com/E0HbirNDOH — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) October 21, 2024

While the first three will be ATP 100 events - each offering 100 ranking points along with the prize money of USD 17,500, the one in Delhi will provide 75 ranking points and USD 11,200 as prize money to the singles champion.

The same four cities had hosted Challenger Tour events earlier this year. Triumph in Chennai helped Sumit Nagal make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.