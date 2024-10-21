MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA

After Chennai, the next three tournaments will be held in Bengaluru (February 10-16), Pune (February 17-23) and Delhi (February 24 - March 2), the federation confirmed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Published : Oct 21, 2024 17:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal will be the defending champion at next year’s Chennai Open Challenger, which will begin from February 3.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal will be the defending champion at next year’s Chennai Open Challenger, which will begin from February 3. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal will be the defending champion at next year’s Chennai Open Challenger, which will begin from February 3. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India will host four ATP Challenger Tour events next year, starting from Chennai on February 3, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Monday.

After Chennai, the next three tournaments will be held in Bengaluru (February 10-16), Pune (February 17-23) and Delhi (February 24 - March 2), the federation confirmed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While the first three will be ATP 100 events - each offering 100 ranking points along with the prize money of USD 17,500, the one in Delhi will provide 75 ranking points and USD 11,200 as prize money to the singles champion.

The same four cities had hosted Challenger Tour events earlier this year. Triumph in Chennai helped Sumit Nagal make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.

Related Topics

AITA /

ATP Challenger Tour /

Chennai Open Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat beats Andhra by one wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Becky and over 100 women’s footballers protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco
    AP
  4. Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada grabs 300th Test wicket as South Africa takes lead over Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sabalenka returns to top spot in WTA rankings after leapfrogging Swiatek
    Reuters
  3. United Cup: Gauff debuts as USA faces Canada in group stage
    Reuters
  4. Naomi Osaka season over because of injury, to miss Billie Jean King Cup finals
    AFP
  5. Almaty Open 2024: Indian pair of Bollipalli and Kadhe win ATP title in Kazakhstan
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai to host first of four straight ATP Challenger Tour events in India in 2025, says AITA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi drawn; Gujarat beats Andhra by one wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Becky and over 100 women’s footballers protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco
    AP
  4. Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada grabs 300th Test wicket as South Africa takes lead over Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment