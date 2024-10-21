MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1

Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray got their names on the scoresheet for the Men of Steel while Cy Goddard brought one back for the visitor.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 22:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the second goal against Hyderabad FC.
Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the second goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL Media
infoIcon

Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the second goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC edged past Hyderabad FC by 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday. As a result of this win, Jamshedpur FC is now placed at the second spot in the league table.

Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray got their names on the scoresheet for the Men of Steel. On the other hand, it was Cy Goddard who brought one back for the visitor.

The match started tactically with both teams taking time to assess the opposition. In the ninth minute, Jamshedpur FC notched its first proper attack when Imran Khan sent in a delightful cross into the HFC penalty box. However, Mohammed Sanan, to whom the ball was intended, fell a yard short The very same minute saw Hyderabad inspire its first move of the game too.

Chunga Hmar played a through ball to Goddard and the latter’s cross fell into Lenny Rodrigues’ feet after a deflection from Pratik Chaudhari. Rodrigues meanwhile, punched it straight into Albino Gomes’ palm.

In the 29th minute, the Men of Steel earned their much-desired lead. Sanan crossed a ball from the left which fell into Imran’s feet after a missed header from Alex Saji. His feeble shot hit the post but Tachikawa was there to turn the ball home. Five minutes later, the Japanese midfielder could have added his second of the night. His fiery shot was successfully punched away by Arshdeep Singh. A minute later, Khalid Jamil’s side got another opportunity but Sanan’s attempt was inches away from target.

In the 41st minute, Goddard put a delightful pass on the plate to Chunga whose curling attempt was touched out by the stretching hand of Gomes. Just as when HFC was trying to get back into the game, Murray extinguished that fire. In the 44th minute, Sanan sent in a pitch-perfect through ball onto Murray, who calmly chipped it over an advancing Singh into the goal.

Thangboi Singto’s army started the second half on a high. In the 50th minute, they brought one back for their side. Leander D’Cunha went for a long throw into the JFC penalty box, which was headed by Allan de Souza. The Brazilian’s header was left by Pratik, expecting his custodian Gomes to get hold of the ball. But before Gomes collected the same, Chunga got a touch to it and Goddard utilized the defensive frailty to ignite the fuel among the visitor.

Both teams brought in changes to yield their desirable outcome from the fixture. However, the attempts were either not on target or thwarted away successfully.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League /

Jamshedpur FC /

Hyderabad FC

