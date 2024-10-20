MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts minnow Hyderabad FC in bid to surpass Mohun Bagan in standings

JFC vs HFC: A win for Jamshedpur FC will take it one point shy of Bengaluru FC (13 points), pushing Mohun Bagan Super Giant (10) to third spot.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 23:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
JFC has been in fine form, scoring in each of its last seven ISL matches, marking their best-ever start to a campaign.
JFC has been in fine form, scoring in each of its last seven ISL matches, marking their best-ever start to a campaign. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

JFC has been in fine form, scoring in each of its last seven ISL matches, marking their best-ever start to a campaign. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will look to keep their winning momentum alive and move into the top two of the Indian Super League standings when they face Hyderabad FC at home on Monday, aiming to close the gap on leaders Bengaluru FC.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side has three wins in four matches to be third on the table, as it looks to build on its strong start, while 12th-placed Hyderabad FC is still searching for their maiden win of the season.

A win for JFC will take it one point shy of Bengaluru FC (13 points), pushing Mohun Bagan Super Giant (10) to third spot.

JFC has been in fine form, scoring in each of its last seven ISL matches, marking their best-ever start to a campaign.

The Men of Steel also hold a psychological edge, having triumphed in their last three encounters against Hyderabad. A victory would equal their longest winning streak against any ISL team, a record they previously achieved against NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC comes into the match on the back of a clean sheet against Chennaiyin FC which came on the back of two losses to start the season.

ALSO READ: Peprah, Jimenez score to help Kerala Blasters complete 2-1 comeback win against Mohammedan SC

However, its attack has struggled to make an impact, failing to find the net consistently this season.

In their head-to-head battles, Jamshedpur has won five of the 10 matches between the two teams, while Hyderabad has managed just one victory, with the remaining four ending in draws.

Jamil remains cautious of Hyderabad’s recent improvement and is keen to capitalise on home advantage. “It’s a very impportant game for us, and we’re playing in front of our home crowd. Hyderabad are stronger than before, so we need to be well-prepared and get a positive result,” Jamil said ahead of the clash.

Hyderabad FC’s interim coach Thangboi Singto is optimistic after his team’s solid performance in the draw against Chennaiyin FC.

“The players have grown stronger as a group, showing mutual respect and camaraderie. Football is a team sport. If they bring that energy to the pitch, the results will speak for themselves,” Singto said.

The match is scheduled for a 7:.30 pm IST.

Related Topics

Jamshedpur FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Kiwis take flight in the desert!
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts minnow Hyderabad FC in bid to surpass Mohun Bagan in standings
    PTI
  3. SL vs WI, 1st ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka beats West Indies by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner
    Reuters
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hall of famer Neetu defends Harmanpreet; Successful teams outside Big Three please Cook
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts minnow Hyderabad FC in bid to surpass Mohun Bagan in standings
    PTI
  2. ISL 2024-25: Peprah, Jimenez score to help Kerala Blasters complete 2-1 comeback win against Mohammedan SC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters paused due to crowd violence in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-2 KBFC; Peprah, Jimenez shine in Tuskers’ comeback win after crowd trouble
    Team Sportstar
  5. India announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Kiwis take flight in the desert!
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts minnow Hyderabad FC in bid to surpass Mohun Bagan in standings
    PTI
  3. SL vs WI, 1st ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka beats West Indies by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner
    Reuters
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hall of famer Neetu defends Harmanpreet; Successful teams outside Big Three please Cook
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment