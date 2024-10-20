Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters paused due to crowd violence in ISL 2024-25

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters was paused temporarily for a few minutes due to crowd violence, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting, having taken the lead initially, fell behind after the Blasters scored twice in the second half, which saw several fans of the home team get increasingly frustrated. The tipping point was a penalty decision that the referee did not give in the last minutes of regulation time.

One of the fans was then seen climbing up the stands and verbally abusing the referee while a bottle was thrown on the pitch, second later. Moreover, there were also allegations of stones, wooden logs being thrown on the pitch.

As a result, the referee stopped play as the players walked back to their technical area, waiting for things to get normal.

Samad Ali Mallick, Mohammedan’s local player requested the crowd to calm down while some fans of the host side, with megaphones followed him, requesting peace.

The match eventually resumed as the Blasters managed to keep their lead intact, winning the contest 2-1 and climbing to fifth in the standings.

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, remained third from bottom, having yet to win a match at home in its maiden ISL season so far.