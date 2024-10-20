MagazineBuy Print

Live

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 presentation ceremony: New Zealand clinches first-ever title; Kerr named Player of the Tournament

New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to clinch its first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title at the at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Oct 20, 2024 23:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to clinch its first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title at the at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite a sedate start, the Kiwis managed to post 158 runs on board, thanks to cameos from Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday.

New Zealand then restricted South Africa 126/9 in 20 overs, with Rosemary Mair and Kerr scalping three wickets each, to seal the deal.

The 24-year-old Kerr bagged both player of the match and player of the tournament awards. Kerr with 15 wickets, became the most successful bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP FINAL - HIGHLIGHTS

She surpassed England’s Anya Shrubsole and Australia’s Megan Schutt, who had taken 13 wickets in 2014 and 2020, respectively. Interestingly, the Proteas’ Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has taken 12 wickets in 2024, is next on the list.

“I’m a little bit speechless and I’m just so stoked to get the win, considering what this team’s been through and yeah, it’s what dreams are made of,” Kerr said during the post match presentation.

In the second over of the chase, Kerr had an apparent cramp that hampered her activities on the field. However, she came back strong and picked three wickets, including the important ones of SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch.

“Yeah, it wasn’t too bad. I was cramping up while batting but yeah, afterwards in the field when I threw the ball I got cramped and found myself hiding in the ring at short third but just grateful that we got the job done,” she said.

“The first ball I bowled I cramped up and I thought I’m not going to be able to bowl this fast today but I think the plans I’ve had this tournament and my run-in coming into play, especially here, has helped me have a lot of success.” added Kerr.

Full list of awards
Player of the final: Amelia Kerr (43 off 38 with the bat and 4-0-24-3 with the ball)
Player of the tournament: Amelia Kerr (135 runs and 15 wickets in six matches)

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

