BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: Verreynne drives South Africa forward vs Bangladesh

BAN vs SA: Follow the live updates of day two of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa being played in Dhaka.

Updated : Oct 22, 2024 12:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa.
South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: TANVIN TAMIM/AFP
infoIcon

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

Day 1 Report

South African paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed a record-setting 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 in its opening innings on the first day of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rabada became the fastest to 300 Test wickets, achieving the feat in 11,187 balls with a strike rate of 39.39, to break former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis’ record of 12,602 balls.

South Africa was 140-6 in reply when bad light stopped play, with a 34-run lead after a day of attrition for batsmen as a total of 16 wickets fell.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
