BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: Verreynne drives South Africa forward vs Bangladesh

Day 1 Report

South African paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed a record-setting 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 in its opening innings on the first day of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rabada became the fastest to 300 Test wickets, achieving the feat in 11,187 balls with a strike rate of 39.39, to break former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis’ record of 12,602 balls.

South Africa was 140-6 in reply when bad light stopped play, with a 34-run lead after a day of attrition for batsmen as a total of 16 wickets fell.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt