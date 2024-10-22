MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, Women’s ODIs: New Zealand announces squad for India series; Polly Inglis earns maiden call-up

Rosemary Mair and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek are the only two players missing from the T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 11:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of New Zealand during the T20 World Cup final vs South Africa.
Players of New Zealand during the T20 World Cup final vs South Africa. | Photo Credit: FRANCOIS NEL/Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of New Zealand during the T20 World Cup final vs South Africa. | Photo Credit: FRANCOIS NEL/Getty Images

Recently-crowned Women’s T20 World champion New Zealand announced its 15-member squad, captained by Sophie Devine, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis earned her maiden call-up to the White Ferns on the back of consistent performance in recent times.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the selection of Inglis was a nod to the future. “We’re really excited to introduce Polly for her first tour,” said Sawyer in a statement.

ALSO READ | New Zealand split US$2.3 million after winning Women’s T20 World Cup

“She put her hand up in last season’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it’s a great next step for her.

Sawyer also highlighted the importance of the India series for his side. “Touring India is one of the great experiences in world cricket,” he said.

“It’s such a special place to come and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge ahead. Alongside trying to win the series, the tour will serve as important preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup in India.”

Pacer Rosemary Mair, who sustained a back injury earlier this year, has been rested as part of her long-term rehabilitation.

Mair and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek are the only two players missing from the T20 World Cup-winning squad.

NZ squad for India series
Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (WK), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

