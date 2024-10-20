MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0

Kane, who had missed a golden chance in front of goal in the 51st minute, broke the deadlock six minutes later, rifling in from outside the box.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 09:13 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Thomas Muller and teammates.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Thomas Muller and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Thomas Muller and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to steer his team to a 4-0 victory over visiting VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, snapping its three-game winless run across all competitions and keeping it top of the Bundesliga.

Kane, who had missed a golden chance in front of goal in the 51st minute, broke the deadlock six minutes later, rifling in from outside the box.

The England captain, who had not scored in his previous two Bundesliga games, the loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League or the recent two England matches earlier in October, then drilled in following a goal-mouth scramble on the hour.

He secured his hat-trick in the 80th minute with his eighth league goal of the season after Joao Palhinha’s shot was blocked with substitute Kingsley Coman curling in Bayern’s fourth goal in the 89th.

ALSO READ: Serie A - Ten-man Milan edges 1-0 win against Udinese

“To be honest, I didn’t waste any second thinking about whether he scored or not (in past games),” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference.

“I know what qualities he has. He’s always hungry, even in training. Sometimes we forget how hard Harry works for the team. He has always scored.

“I am happy with how the game went. I was not surprised that it was not easy, and at halftime, the main thing for us was to stay calm.”

Bayern had midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic taken off after eight minutes with a broken collarbone that will sideline the Germany international for several weeks, according to the club.

But the Bavarians still had control of the game but could not make their dominance count in the first half.

Stuttgart, last season’s runners-up, gradually ran out of steam and could no longer keep up after the break when Bayern struck three times in 23 minutes with Kane, now on eight goals in the league, to kill off the game.

The visitors’ best chance was in the 53rd minute when Josha Vagnoman missed the target, firing over the bar from 10 metres out.

The Bavarians are top of the standings on 17 points, ahead on goal difference of RB Leipzig, winners 2-0 at Mainz 05.

Freiburg is third on 15, with champion Bayer Leverkusen in fourth a point behind after its 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Harry Kane /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match start delayed; Slight drizzle in Bengaluru; New Zealand 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Ten-man Milan edges 1-0 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Indian Racing Festival 2024, Round 4: Lancaster gives Chennai Turbo Riders fourth win; Alibhai leads F4 Indian Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Florian Wirtz returns to help Bayer Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Dortmund’s Guirassy snatches late winner with header in 2-1 victory over St Pauli
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern bosses pleased with Kompany’s style but top spot in danger
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Dortmund boss Sahin not pressing panic button despite poor league start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match start delayed; Slight drizzle in Bengaluru; New Zealand 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Ten-man Milan edges 1-0 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Indian Racing Festival 2024, Round 4: Lancaster gives Chennai Turbo Riders fourth win; Alibhai leads F4 Indian Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment