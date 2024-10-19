Bundesliga 2024-25: Florian Wirtz returns to help Bayer Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1

Florian Wirtz returned from injury to help Bayer Leverkusen defeat in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday when the latter was aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty in stoppage time.
Hugo Ekitiké looked set to score by heading the ball into an unguarded net after a mix-up between goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and Jonathan Tah, but Tah rushed back to put the airborne Ekitiké off balance and miss the ball.
Frankfurt’s protests went unheeded and Victor Boniface’s 72nd-minute goal proved to be the winner for the defending champion.
Boniface had an early chance from the penalty spot but Kevin Trapp saved his poorly struck spot kick in the ninth minute.
ALSO READ | Neymar available for Al-Hilal next week after year-long recovery from ACL injury
Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush showed how it’s done seven minutes later, firing a penalty inside the left post after a clumsy challenge from Robert Andrich. It was Marmoush’s ninth goal in seven Bundesliga games, and it stretched his six-game scoring run.
But Andrich atoned by equalizing in the 25th after playing a one-two with Amine Adli and then Martin Terrier before a cool finish inside the far post.
Boniface finally scored when Trapp deflected substitute Wirtz’s cross kindly for a simple header.
