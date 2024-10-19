MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Retired France star Varane joins Como board

Como said that Varane would join the club’s board to advise on “youth development, education, and product innovation”.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 22:03 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

From left to right: Former French international Raphaël Varane, Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein during the match between Como 1907 and Parma at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Raphael Varane has been appointed a board member at Como after retiring from football last month, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Como said that Varane would join the club’s board to advise on “youth development, education, and product innovation”.

His youth development work will integrate “academic, leadership, and vocational training into the youth programmes... to help young athletes prepare for life beyond football”, said Como.

A World Cup winner in 2018, Varane ended his playing career in September at 31 years old after suffering a knee injury in August which led to him being excluded from the Como squad.

Only a few weeks before Varane had joined Como on a two-year deal with an option for another season after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

He said at the time of his retirement that he would stay at Como, “just without using my boots and shin pads”.

Varane played 93 times for his country before retiring from international football last year.

The 31-year-old won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with United, a meagre return in three years at the Premier League giants after a trophy-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid, who was also crowned world champion four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane /

Como /

Serie A

