MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: League leader Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte

Napoli’s bid to remain on top will face a stern test away to Empoli, which has lost only once this season, and has the second best defensive record in Serie A, conceding four goals in its seven games.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 23:10 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli coach Antonio Conte.
Napoli coach Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli coach Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli may be top of the Serie A standings but its manager is not getting carried away and there is still plenty of work to do to build a solid future, Antonio Conte said on Friday.

Conte’s first game in charge was a 3-0 defeat by Hellas Verona on the opening day but now that his side has remained unbeaten since then, the manager is wary about too much enthusiasm.

“We are with the ‘work in progress’ sign, it cannot be otherwise after only three months,” Conte told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game at Empoli.

“Otherwise we would all underestimate the path that needs to be taken in a reconstruction phase like ours. We’re just getting started. Victories are built, they are not invented, but what I feel I can guarantee is to rebuild solid foundations that can last over time,” he said.

The international break has left Conte without midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, injured while playing with Slovakia.

Lobotka has started all seven league games under Conte and was an ever-present in the starting side last season but the manager is confident that Scotland international Billy Gilmour is ready for what will be his first Serie A start.

ALSO READ | Serie A: Juventus has Timothy Weah, Nicolo Fagioli available for home match against Lazio

“It’s not a very serious problem but we have to face it and recover, obviously I’m sorry because he was expressing himself at very high levels, but at the same time it will be an opportunity to see Gilmour,” Conte said.

“Billy knows what he has to do, he hasn’t trained only in these two days, but from the beginning. It changes little, the characteristics are very similar. If Gilmour hadn’t been there it would have been different,” he added.

Napoli’s bid to remain on top will face a stern test away to Empoli. The Tuscan side has lost only once this season, and has the second best defensive record in Serie A, conceding four goals in its seven games.

“We are talking about a team that suffered their only defeat before the break, in the last minutes and on a difficult pitch, against Lazio at the Olimpico,” Conte said.

“It is precisely in these matches that the spirit of sacrifice, according to the Empoli players, becomes an important weapon for them. I will not tolerate a spirit of sacrifice inferior to that of Empoli,” Conte added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Napoli /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Antonio Conte

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: League leader Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona ordered to play 4.5 crore rupees for “wilfully and consciously” misreporting income
    AP
  3. West Indies vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: NZ-W beats WI-W by eight runs to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus has Timothy Weah, Nicolo Fagioli available for home match against Lazio
    Reuters
  5. Stockholm Open 2024: Wawrinka beats top seed Rublev in quarters, sets up semifinal against Tommy Paul
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: League leader Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus has Timothy Weah, Nicolo Fagioli available for home match against Lazio
    Reuters
  3. Three Indians selected to experience Theatre of Dreams in presence of Man United Legend Gary Neville
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension for misconduct
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique happy with PSG’s start to season despite difficulties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: League leader Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona ordered to play 4.5 crore rupees for “wilfully and consciously” misreporting income
    AP
  3. West Indies vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: NZ-W beats WI-W by eight runs to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus has Timothy Weah, Nicolo Fagioli available for home match against Lazio
    Reuters
  5. Stockholm Open 2024: Wawrinka beats top seed Rublev in quarters, sets up semifinal against Tommy Paul
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment