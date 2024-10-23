MagazineBuy Print

Former Chile international Valdivia detained over sexual assault allegation

Former Chile international Jorge Valdivia was detained on Tuesday after local authorities confirmed an allegation of sexual assault against him.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 10:54 IST , SANTIAGO - 1 MIN READ

Former Chilean football player Jorge Valdivia is presented to the judge in handcuffs during his preliminary hearing for alleged sexual assault at a court in Santiago, Chile.
Former Chilean football player Jorge Valdivia is presented to the judge in handcuffs during his preliminary hearing for alleged sexual assault at a court in Santiago, Chile. | Photo Credit: AP
Former Chile international Jorge Valdivia was detained on Tuesday after local authorities confirmed an allegation of sexual assault against him.

A woman reported the alleged assault to the country’s legal medical service on Monday morning after having spent time with the 41-year-old Valdivia the night before at a restaurant in the Chilean capital.

Valdivia said he had a consensual relationship with the woman.

“I do not know the motivations for this action, but I categorically deny having sexually assaulted any person,” Valdivia told local media.

Chile’s prosecutors’ office confirmed to journalists that the former player of local giant Colo Colo and other foreign football clubs had been detained.

Valdivia also played for Brazil’s Palmeiras and UAE’s Al Ain before he returned to Chile. He was a regular starter for Chile between 2004 and 2007, and took part in the 2015 Copa America title campaign.

