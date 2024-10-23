MagazineBuy Print

Chirag: Bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG 2026

Chirag Shetty criticized the exclusion of badminton from 2026 Commonwealth Games, urging organizers to reconsider for popular sport’s sake.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 10:41 IST , New Delhi

PTI
Chirag Shetty (left), who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is the 2022 Birmingham CWG men’s doubles champion.
Chirag Shetty (left), who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is the 2022 Birmingham CWG men’s doubles champion. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chirag Shetty (left), who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is the 2022 Birmingham CWG men’s doubles champion. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former World No.1 doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty termed the exclusion of badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games curriculum a wrong decision and questioned how the organisers could do away with the most popular sport in the event.

On Tuesday, the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games unveiled a heavily scaled-down roster, excluding hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, and wrestling from the curriculum. This move will severely hurt India’s medal prospects at the quadrennial event.

“I think it’s a very bad decision, to be honest. I can say for badminton, I think it’s the most watched sport. It’s one of the most watched sports in the Commonwealth Games,” said Chirag, who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is the 2022 Birmingham CWG men’s doubles champion, besides being the mixed team gold medallist at Gold Coast in 2018.

He said that the popularity of the sport in CWG could be gauged from the fact that virtually all badminton competitions are played in front of a packed house.

READ | Gopi Chand slams badminton’s exclusion from Commonwealth Games 2026

“I’ve been part of two editions at the Gold Coast and at the Birmingham editions. It’s difficult to get a seat for any of the rounds. I think it’s definitely, a bad decision for the badminton community in general.

“I hope they (CWG organisers) will look into it and probably change it. As a part of the badminton community, we are disappointed. We were looking forward to defending our title.” The World Championship bronze medallist added that the national sports federations and the government should take up the issue with the top-most authority in the CWG.

“As far as boycotting the event goes, I think it’s in the hands of the government and associations to decide. I think it has to go to the highest place. I think the higher bodies have to be decisive and take it up to the higher authorities.

“Not just for badminton, even hockey, wrestling, I think all the sports, which India does well at, are being removed. I think it’s important that we fight for it.”

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

