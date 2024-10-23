MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Milan’s Fonseca praises substitutes after Brugge win

Milan secured its first points in Europe’s elite club competition with a 3-1 home victory over the Belgian champions as Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders scored twice in the second half.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 10:39 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tijani Reijnders celebrates with Samuel Chukwueze during the match against Club Brugge.
Tijani Reijnders celebrates with Samuel Chukwueze during the match against Club Brugge. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tijani Reijnders celebrates with Samuel Chukwueze during the match against Club Brugge. | Photo Credit: AFP

AC Milan substitutes Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze changed the game in its favour, coach Paulo Fonseca said on Tuesday after it beat Club Brugge to claim its first Champions League win of the season.

Milan secured its first points in Europe’s elite club competition with a 3-1 home victory over the Belgian champions as Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders scored twice in the second half.

With the game level at 1-1, Fonseca made his first changes on the hour as Okafor came on for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Chukwueze replaced striker Rafael Leao, with the substitutes setting up Reijnders to restore the lead and, subsequently, seal the win.

“The credit goes to the players and mainly to those who came on,” Fonseca told a press conference.

“They changed the match, changing our game, the intensity.”

Milan was struggling against an aggressive Brugge side, who looked determined to put on a powerful performance at the home of the seven-time European champion.

“Obviously, in the first half, we didn’t do things well,” Fonseca said.

“We were up against a team with eleven players that was very deep, then with numerical inferiority they became even deeper.

“And we had difficulties in this type of game, in creating and provoking space.

Report | Reijnders scores twice as Milan downs Brugge 3-1

“Then, when we don’t find the right solution, the game starts to be too slow. When we don’t find space, we need to have a different intensity in our actions. We didn’t do well... I think it was a problem of understanding the game.”

With Milan leading 3-1, Fonseca brought on 16-year-old Francesco Camarda in the 75th minute and he had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the final whistle.

“I’m very sorry for the disallowed goal,” Fonseca added. “But it was a beautiful moment for the team, all on the pitch celebrating a child who works so hard.

“Camarda will have many opportunities to score more goals during his career.”

At 16 years and 226 days, Camarda is the youngest player to have made debut for Milan in the Champions League.

He is also the youngest Italian player to feature in the competition, having surpassed the previous mark that belonged to former Juventus forward, currently at Fiorentina, Moise Kean (16 years, 268 days). 

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Club Brugge

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chirag: Bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG 2026
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 148/6, trails South Africa by 54 runs; Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Milan’s Fonseca praises substitutes after Brugge win
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Champions League: Milan’s Fonseca praises substitutes after Brugge win
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Injuries ‘bit of a worry’ despite Arsenal’s win over Shakhtar, says Arteta
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Jota out as Liverpool’s injury list worsens ahead of Leipzig test
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayern’s Kompany hails exceptional rise of Yamal at Barcelona
    Reuters
  5. Rodrygo doubtful for ’clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chirag: Bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG 2026
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 148/6, trails South Africa by 54 runs; Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Milan’s Fonseca praises substitutes after Brugge win
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment