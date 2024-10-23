MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: Juventus’ poor performance down to me says coach Motta after loss against Stuttgart

Coming off two Champions League wins, Juve was dominated by Stuttgart and could have suffered a heavier defeat if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, while in attack it only managed one shot on target.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 11:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Thiago Motta believes Juventus, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas.
Thiago Motta believes Juventus, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas.
infoIcon

Thiago Motta believes Juventus, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Juventus coach Thiago Motta took responsibility for his side’s poor performance as it suffered its first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coming off two Champions League wins, Juve was dominated by Stuttgart and could have suffered a heavier defeat if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, while in attack it only managed one shot on target.

Motta believes his side, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas.

“I agree we need to do more in attack to compete with a team like Stuttgart, but in order to play well we need to be much better in defending than tonight,” Motta told Sky Sport Italia.

“We struggled to build anything and were not in a condition to do well. A team has to defend well so it can recover the ball and then use it well.

“We suffered out of possession, while the most we managed in attack was a few counters. I take responsibility for that, we must improve for the next games.”

Report | Juventus falls to Stuttgart

Asked about his team’s physical condition, the former Italy international denied there was any difference in the pace of Italy’s teams compared to others in Europe’s top club competition.

“I don’t think we go slow in Italy. Certainly today in this match, we struggled with their rhythm and their game,” he said.

“There are many things to analyse about Italian and international football ... teams that want to have the ball, high rhythm and low rhythm. This is the level.”

Juventus, third in Serie A, will look to bounce back on Sunday at champion Inter Milan, who is a point ahead of the Turin side in second place. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

