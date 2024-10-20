MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli

Kvaratskhelia tucked away the spot-kick in the 63rd minute, Napoli’s only shot on target over the 90 minutes and the first goal Empoli has conceded at home in the league this season.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 19:13 IST , EMPOLI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Empoli.
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Empoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Empoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty was the difference between the sides as Napoli laboured to a 1-0 win at Empoli on Sunday to extend its lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

Napoli moved on to 19 points, three ahead of Juventus in second with Inter Milan third on 14 before it plays AS Roma later on Sunday. Empoli is 11th with 10 points.

Kvaratskhelia tucked away the spot-kick in the 63rd minute, Napoli’s only shot on target over the 90 minutes and the first goal Empoli has conceded at home in the league this season.

Empoli was left to rue missed chances in the first half when it was by far the better side, and Antonio Conte’s Napoli came away with a scarcely deserved three points.

As Napoli laboured under the Tuscan sun, Empoli, who had played out three scoreless home draws in a row, went on the offensive.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius on target to give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Celta Vigo

But the home side was unable to find a way past Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who pulled off three saves from Sebastiano Esposito in the opening half.

Empoli, who had only conceded four goals in its previous seven matches, proved stubborn opponents for a Napoli side which never really got going until a foul by Faustino Anjorin on Matteo Politano gave it a lifeline.

Kvaratskhelia stepped up, and with the keeper Devis Vasquez committed to his right, the Georgian rolled his penalty low down the middle to break the deadlock.

Empoli’s energy faded after conceding and it offered little in the way of a fightback. Napoli is now unbeaten in seven league matches since its opening day loss at Hellas Verona.

Related stories

Related Topics

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia /

Napoli /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Empoli /

Antonio Conte

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz takes on Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot
    AP
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: MSC v KBFC Lineups out; Noah, Luna start for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Wolvaardt wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli
    Reuters
  2. French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot
    AP
  3. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Ten-man Milan edges 1-0 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: PSG beats Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz takes on Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot
    AP
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: MSC v KBFC Lineups out; Noah, Luna start for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Wolvaardt wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment