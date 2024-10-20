Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty was the difference between the sides as Napoli laboured to a 1-0 win at Empoli on Sunday to extend its lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

Napoli moved on to 19 points, three ahead of Juventus in second with Inter Milan third on 14 before it plays AS Roma later on Sunday. Empoli is 11th with 10 points.

Kvaratskhelia tucked away the spot-kick in the 63rd minute, Napoli’s only shot on target over the 90 minutes and the first goal Empoli has conceded at home in the league this season.

Empoli was left to rue missed chances in the first half when it was by far the better side, and Antonio Conte’s Napoli came away with a scarcely deserved three points.

As Napoli laboured under the Tuscan sun, Empoli, who had played out three scoreless home draws in a row, went on the offensive.

But the home side was unable to find a way past Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who pulled off three saves from Sebastiano Esposito in the opening half.

Empoli, who had only conceded four goals in its previous seven matches, proved stubborn opponents for a Napoli side which never really got going until a foul by Faustino Anjorin on Matteo Politano gave it a lifeline.

Kvaratskhelia stepped up, and with the keeper Devis Vasquez committed to his right, the Georgian rolled his penalty low down the middle to break the deadlock.

Empoli’s energy faded after conceding and it offered little in the way of a fightback. Napoli is now unbeaten in seven league matches since its opening day loss at Hellas Verona.