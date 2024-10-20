MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG beats Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot

PSG is level on 20 points with AS Monaco at the top of the standings after eight matches, while Strasbourg is seventh with 10 points.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 08:58 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal.
Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Goals from Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in helped Paris St. Germain to thrash Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG is level on 20 points with AS Monaco at the top of the standings after eight matches, while Strasbourg is seventh with 10 points.

ALSO READ: Serie A - Juventus gets narrow win after 10-man Lazio scores late own goal

PSG midfielder Mayulu broke the deadlock after finding himself unmarked in the box and unleashing a powerful shot that soared into the roof of the net after 18 minutes.

Asensio extended the lead just two minutes after the break, deftly kneeing in a rebound from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who had parried Desire Doue’s attempt.

While PSG dominated the match, Strasbourg seized its opportunity when Sekou Mara reduced the deficit in the 58th minute.

PSG extended its lead when Barcola scored the team’s third goal in the 66th minute, and Kang-in added a fourth in stoppage time. Pape Daouda Diong responded for Strasbourg two minutes later with the last goal of the night.

