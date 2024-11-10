 />
Serie A 2024-25: Inter’s Inzaghi praises leader Napoli ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Napoli has 25 points from 11 games, a point above reigning champion Inter who it meets at the San Siro.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 10:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the Champions League encounter against Arsenal.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the Champions League encounter against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the Champions League encounter against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi believes leader Napoli has become stronger and is very well organised under new coach Antonio Conte and added that his side were ready for a great match in Sunday’s top-of-the-table Serie A showdown.

Napoli has 25 points from 11 games, a point above reigning champion Inter who it meets at the San Siro.

“Tomorrow’s game against Napoli will be a good one, we are facing the leaders and coach Conte has already managed to give the team an excellent organisation, which is strong and of high quality,” Inzaghi told a press conference on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Milan held to 3-3 draw at Cagliari despite Leao double in thriller

Inter is coming off a dramatic 1-0 home win over Arsenal in the Champions League, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu’s controversial penalty. However, despite the positive momentum, Inzaghi knows hosting the domestic leader will be a different matter.

“We know Napoli, they are an organised team who only conceded away goals in their first game. We know their qualities and we are preparing to have a great match,” he said.

“It’s too early to talk about the table. It’s the 12th game of the championship, there are so many to go. But we know that this game is important for us because it is the last one before the (international) break and we’ll try to do our best.”

