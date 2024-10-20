Indrajith, the crisis man of Tamil Nadu, gets maiden India A call-up for Australia tour

B. Indrajith has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket in the last eight years. The middle-order batter averages nearly 54 from 79 matches and has been Tamil Nadu’s crisis man for some time now.

However, the 30-year-old has been unlucky in not getting the right breaks to take the next step. After years of toil, including his season-best 767 runs in 13 innings in last year’s Ranji Trophy, Indrajith has finally broken through into the India A squad for the tour to Australia starting on October 3.

“I feel very happy and emotional as well. I have wanted this for a long time,” said Indrajith. “At the same time, I am also very focused. My ultimate goal is to play for India in Test cricket, which is what I have been working for since my junior days.”

On the long journey to get here, Indrajith added, “Yes, at times it has been tough, but I have also been practical and accepted the reality of the situation while working on what I can do to break the door.”

The stylish batter had a mighty scare last month when he pulled his hamstring while batting during the Duleep Trophy, but he got back on the field in three weeks and played the first two Ranji Trophy matches.

“When I fell, my first thought was about this Australia tour because I was hopeful of being selected and thought I might miss out again. But full credit to my strength and conditioning coaches and physios who have helped me recover earlier than expected.”

The former TN skipper has already been preparing for the challenge and revealed that his twin, B. Aparajith, who has played for India A, has been helping him.

“Apar played in Australia during his under-19 days, and I was able to pick his brain. It is easier when talking to someone who knows your game well, and it is more relatable.”

“It is a very important tour, and I am treating it like it could be the only opportunity. I have been preparing physically, mentally and skill-wise accordingly,” said Indrajith.