India to host men’s Asia Cup 2025 in T20 format

While the dates are yet to be finalised, sources have indicated that it could be held sometime in September, once the monsoon season is over in the country.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 15:19 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

India will host the men’s Asia Cup in the T20 format next year, whereas the tournament will be played in a 50-over format in Bangladesh in 2027.

According to the Invitation for Expressions of Interest for the sponsorship rights document issued by the Asian Cricket Council, a total of 13 matches will be tournament that will feature six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a sixth team will be picked through a qualifying event.

READ | Riyan Parag’s impressive show with ball augurs well as India eyes stability before home T20 World Cup

As per International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP) 2023-27, India has a packed calendar next year, as it will have a limited overs series against England in January-February, followed by the Champions Trophy in February-March.

Once the IPL is over, the team will tour England from June to August before heading to Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is. So, the Asia Cup is expected to be held after the Bangladesh series and before the two-match Test series against the West Indies in October. However, sources in the BCCI clarified that no decision has been taken about the possible venues, yet.

While there will be no men’s Asian tournament in 2026, the Women’s Asia Cup will be played that year in a T20 format, followed by the men’s U-19 and Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament.

Last year, the Asia Cup was played in a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting a few matches at home, while India played all its fixtures in Sri Lanka. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India went on to clinch the title, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
