Bangladesh names squad for Test series vs India, Jaker Ali comes in

Bangladesh named its 16-man squad for its two-Test series in India starting on September 19.
The first Test starts in Chennai while the second Test begins on September 27 in Kanpur.
Bangladesh has lost all three Tests played in India, previously.
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam will miss the series against India after suffering a groin injury in Pakistan.
“Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.
India tops the World Test Championship standings and is second in the ICC’s official test rankings, seven places above Bangladesh.
Bangladesh squad for Test series vs India 2024
(With inputs from Reuters)
