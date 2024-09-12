AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout

The fourth day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned on Thursday due to incessant rain and a wet outfield at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium.

While there is a possibility of the match being washed out without a ball being bowled, the ICC match referee Javagal Srinath decided to wait till Friday morning before taking a decision.

The day's play has been called off due to rains and a wet outfield. @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/9xsjGzYjSD — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) September 12, 2024

As it rained heavily overnight, some parts of the ground remained water-logged. None of the teams turned up at the venue, even though a few officials of the Afghanistan Cricket Board were seen having lengthy discussions with the ground staff, who looked dejected as it rained heavily.

The venue, which is hosting its first Test, has come under scrutiny for lacking facilities and basic drainage. After drawing flak for failing to have any game for the first couple of days despite it being sunny, the stadium authorities and the Afghanistan Cricket Board brought covers from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association sent super soppers to get the ground back in shape.

“We tried everything possible to get things back in shape, but the weather added to our woes,” an ACB official said, once again defending the board’s decision to host a Test match here.

Afghanistan has hosted several T20Is and ODIs at the venue since 2017.