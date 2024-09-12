MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout

As it rained heavily overnight, there were puddles in several parts of the ground, forcing the match officials to call off the day’s proceedings by 9 AM IST, citing heavy rain and wet outfield.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 09:10 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Day four of the one off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off due to heavy rain on Thursday.
Day four of the one off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off due to heavy rain on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY / The Hindu
infoIcon

Day four of the one off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off due to heavy rain on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY / The Hindu

The fourth day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned on Thursday due to incessant rain and a wet outfield at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium.

While there is a possibility of the match being washed out without a ball being bowled, the ICC match referee Javagal Srinath decided to wait till Friday morning before taking a decision.

As it rained heavily overnight, some parts of the ground remained water-logged. None of the teams turned up at the venue, even though a few officials of the Afghanistan Cricket Board were seen having lengthy discussions with the ground staff, who looked dejected as it rained heavily.

The venue, which is hosting its first Test, has come under scrutiny for lacking facilities and basic drainage. After drawing flak for failing to have any game for the first couple of days despite it being sunny, the stadium authorities and the Afghanistan Cricket Board brought covers from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association sent super soppers to get the ground back in shape.

“We tried everything possible to get things back in shape, but the weather added to our woes,” an ACB official said, once again defending the board’s decision to host a Test match here.

Afghanistan has hosted several T20Is and ODIs at the venue since 2017. 

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan Cricket Board /

Arun Jaitley /

Jonathan Trott /

World Test Championship /

Javagal Srinath /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt during India B vs India C match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 21/2 vs India D; India C 39/0, Gaikwad retired hurt vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. NorthEast United FC’s Durand Cup title a product of long-term planning and investment
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt during India B vs India C match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 21/2 vs India D; India C 39/0, Gaikwad retired hurt vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  5. County Championship: Oversized bat costs Essex 12 points in title race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ Test: Day 4 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida, threats complete washout
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt during India B vs India C match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 21/2 vs India D; India C 39/0, Gaikwad retired hurt vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. NorthEast United FC’s Durand Cup title a product of long-term planning and investment
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment