Ishan Kishan marked his return to the Duleep Trophy in style, scoring a century for India C in its second-round match against India B on Thursday. Kishan reached his hundred in 121 balls, smashing 14 fours and two sixes along the way.

The 26-year-old had some luck on the first day, surviving two dropped catches in consecutive overs. The first came when he pulled a short ball from Navdeep Saini towards deep backward square leg, where Nitish Kumar Reddy leapt to stop it from clearing the boundary but couldn’t hold on.

Well played Ishan Kishan👏👏

A lot of handles and cricket twitter will dissect it, so I will try and stick to keeping my fingers crossed for the unassuming @IndrajithBaba .



Once again, showing his class, hunger and tenacity👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AstmYohS2z — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 12, 2024

In the very next over, Ishan mistimed another pull, this time off Mukesh Kumar. Nitish, now at mid-on, had to turn, run back, and dive for the catch, but once again, it slipped through his hands.

Follow Duleep Trophy Day 1 Live

Earlier in the day, Ishan was added late into the India C squad. Sportstar understands that he joined the team on Wednesday and was also part of the practice session.

Kishan had been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury. He sustained the injury during the Buchi Babu Tournament in Tamil Nadu, where he played two matches for Jharkhand—his first multi-day games in over a year.