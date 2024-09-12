Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 49/2 vs India D; India C 58/0, Gaikwad retired hurt vs India B

India A vs India D Preview

India A, which flaunted its international experience during the first round, is now left having to plug the gaps after the exit of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav for its second-round contest against India D at the Rural Trust Development Cricket Stadium in Anantapur starting Thursday.

The most glaring is the lack of an opening batter to accompany captain Mayank Agarwal. Railways veteran Pratham Singh is the only batter with significant experience in the top order, and might be India A’s sole option.

Hanging onto his India hopes by a thread, Mayank’s early confrontation against Arshdeep Singh could bear great consequences on his contention. The opener was dismissed by another left-armer, Yash Dayal, in the first match. In Tests, Mayank has been removed seven times in 19 innings by a left-arm pacer.