Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 49/2 vs India D; India C 58/0, Gaikwad retired hurt vs India B

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Get all the live updates from Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B in Anantapur.

Updated : Sep 12, 2024 10:46 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage from Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B.

  • September 12, 2024 10:41
    India C 58/0 vs India B

    India C looking in absolute control of the proceedings. Sudharsan is nearing his half-century while Patidar is also well settled, having already hit four boundaries. 

  • September 12, 2024 10:34
    India A 36/2 vs India D

    Riyan Parag! Beautiful, lofted cover drive for SIX! What a shot to play very early in the innings. 

  • September 12, 2024 10:23
    India A 21/2 vs India D - Pratham Singh out

    Second wicket for Kaverappa and this time it’s Pratham Singh who has to go. Superb spell this by the pacer. Pratham hit the ball straight to deep square leg. 

  • September 12, 2024 10:12
    India C 33/0 vs India B

    Sudharsan is continuing to find the boundaries. In his 19-run knock so far, he has hit four boundaries already. 

  • September 12, 2024 10:00
    India A 18/1 vs India D - Mayank Agarwal out

    Kaverappa draws the first blood. Mayank Agarwal is caught behind. On the body and Mayank had to play it. He goes for 7. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:58
    India C 18/0 vs India B

    New batter Rajat Patidar too is off the mark with a four. Sudharsan has already found the fence twice. 

    We are yet to get an official update on Gaikwad’s injury. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:51
    India A 13/0 vs India D

    Solid start for the openers. Even though Kaverappa has gone past the edge a couple of time, there’s not much movement with the new ball. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:43
    India B 4/0 vs India C

    Ruturaj Gaikwad has retired hurt after facing just two balls.

  • September 12, 2024 09:38
    India B 4/0 vs India C

    Ruturaj Gaikwad is off the mark with a four. Sai Sudharsan is his partner at the other end. Mukesh Kumar with the opening over. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:37
    India A 1/0 vs India D

    Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal open the innings for India A. Harshit Rana bowls the opening over. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:16
    Playing XIs

    India B - Abhimanyu Easwarana, Nithish Kumar Reddy, Mukesh Kumar, Musheer Khan, N Jagadeesan, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar

    India C - Abhishek Porel, Anshul Kamboj, B Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan, Mayank Markande, Manav Suthar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, V Vyshak, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan

    India A - Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Aaqib Khan 

    India D - Shreyas Iyer, Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, V Kaverappa

  • September 12, 2024 09:12
    Toss | India B opts to bowl vs India C

    India B has won the toss and will field first against India C. 

  • September 12, 2024 09:01
    Toss | India D to bowl first vs India A

    Shreyas Iyer gets the right call as India D won the toss and they are going to bowl first against the Mayank Agarwal-led India A

  • September 12, 2024 08:46
    Pratham Singh on Duleep Trophy call-up

    For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had

    Following his two hundreds in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament, Railways’ left-handed opener Pratham Singh has been included in the India-A Duleep Trophy squad as some top players are to miss the second round due to national call-up.

  • September 12, 2024 08:41
    No fans for India B vs India C match?
  • September 12, 2024 08:34
    ICYMI | Mayank Agarwal replaces Shubman Gill as India A captain

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series

    Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal will replace Shubman Gill as India A captain for the side’s Duleep Trophy second round fixture against India D, starting September 12 at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

  • September 12, 2024 08:11
    India A vs India D Preview

    India A, which flaunted its international experience during the first round, is now left having to plug the gaps after the exit of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav for its second-round contest against India D at the Rural Trust Development Cricket Stadium in Anantapur starting Thursday.

    The most glaring is the lack of an opening batter to accompany captain Mayank Agarwal. Railways veteran Pratham Singh is the only batter with significant experience in the top order, and might be India A’s sole option.

    Hanging onto his India hopes by a thread, Mayank’s early confrontation against Arshdeep Singh could bear great consequences on his contention. The opener was dismissed by another left-armer, Yash Dayal, in the first match. In Tests, Mayank has been removed seven times in 19 innings by a left-arm pacer.

    Read Abhishek Saini’s full India A vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match preview:

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D

    For India D, the transition has been much smoother. It had to let only Axar Patel go, and the like-for-like replacement in Nishant Sindhu meant its composition was not compromised.

  • September 12, 2024 08:07
    DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS

    Team A:

    Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh

    Team B:

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi

    India C:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

    India D:

    Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

  • September 12, 2024 07:58
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match?

    The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 12, 2024 07:38
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round where India A takes on India D while India B faces India C in Anantpur. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue. 

