Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal will replace Shubman Gill as India A captain for the side’s Duleep Trophy second round fixture against India D, starting September 12 at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Gill, who led the side in the first round loss against India B in Bengaluru, was named in the India squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh, beginning September 19.

Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep are the other players who will join the national side from India A and will not take any further part in the domestic competition. Akshay Narang, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani will join the side as replacements.

Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out of the first round due to a knee injury, was included in the India A side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dayal are the call-ups from India B, and will be replaced by Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai and Himanshu Mantri.

Nishant Sindhu and Vidwath Kaverappa will join India D in place of Axar Patel and Tushar Deshpande, respectively. The India C squad remained unchanged.

India C, which won its opening match against India D by four wickets, will take on India B next at the ADA-ADCA Cricket Ground in Anantapur.