Tottenham’s Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur faces misconduct charge for offensive comment about South Koreans.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 15:49 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Uruguay’s Rodrigo Bentancur in action. (File Photo)
Uruguay’s Rodrigo Bentancur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Rodrigo Bentancur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Thursday, three months after making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

READ | Lyon president and co-owner of Crystal Palace says he has 90% chance of buying Everton

Bentancur apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

The FA said it is alleged Bentancur has “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.” The FA said it constituted an aggravated breach because it included “reference to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Bentancur has until September 19 to respond, but remains available to play.

